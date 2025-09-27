UK Birth Criminality: Anne Dixon's 25-Year Quest To Be Heard

In 2000, Baby Elizabeth Dixon’s birth was completely mishandled by the NHS in England.

But worse was to follow. Much worse.

A domino effect ensued, with ‘health’ service wrongdoings - and coverups at each level of mistake - by the supposed ‘experts who were meant to help ease the lives of this baby and her parents, Anne and Graeme. They did not. They made the lives of all three a version of a living hell.

In her innocent initial trust of the ‘experts’, in the early days after the birth, Anne did what every loving new Mother would do: she sought to ensure the proper monitoring and care for this beautiful and noble little baby girl. She did this at all stages of Baby Elizabeth’s short life.

Instead of being able to trust those supposedly ‘in charge’ of the care, and then of the Inquiry into the manifest horrors of Baby Elizabeth’s drastically shortened life, Anne experienced repeated attempts to silence her, to dismiss all her valid questions, and to deride the growing concerns she had about the mistreatment or wrong treatment of her newborn.

During her time on earth, Baby Elizabeth’s spirit to remain with her Mother was powerful, and she lasted almost a year - but at levels of unimaginable pain and suffering, unbeknown to her parents who were following the official guidance in the belief that this would help their child.

Once her baby died, Anne’s resolve to find every hidden truth about how her baby had been treated, deepened. And with that, began an intentional re-traumatising and bullying and silencing of this quietly resolute and heroic Mother.

Yet through it all, even though it took her to the very edges of her willingness to remain in life, Anne returned again and again to her quest to get to the truth about the medical and media and bureaucratic mishandling of Baby Elizabeth’s case at every level.

For 25 years, Anne has continued in this quest, no matter the personal cost, and with no real support except her Mother’s Love, and determination, to honour her child’s life.

Now her added goal with getting out the story in full, is to help ensure other babies and parents never have to suffer as she has done, in a system that is meant to be doing all it can to help - and not to harm - the newborn child.

The heroism of Anne Dixon in this quest cannot be overstated. And neither can the enormity of the price she has paid, in both body and soul.

Elizabeth’s parents are resolved that their baby’s unnecessary death will not be in vain. It must lead to a full scale, and fully independent, Investigation into Birthing Practices in the UK.

This Investigation will happen when there is massive public support for Anne’s vitally important exposé, and of her listed demands for change which are outlined in the interview.

Please share this Substack with all leading health care professionals and midwives, worldwide, whom you are able to research, online. In this way, you too can play your part in helping to effect change, and a vast improvement, in what is a manifestly inadequate level of protection and care for babies and Mothers in our Birthing Services, not only in the UK but also across Western nations.

Please also share this with all your personal contacts who care that the ways in which new generations of our human race come into the world are honourable, honest, gentle and above all transparent.

Our hope from this interview is that it will - with public urging- lead on to full legal accountability for all those who sought to cover up the cascade of mistakes in the birth of Baby Elizabeth.

Further, there needs to be a full public apology from the leading voices who sought to silence this brave Mother - especially from Dr Bill Kirkup who is still regarded as a figure of some eminence in the UK birthing area.

The goal is that the UK will witness an urgency in public demands for full and honest reform of its current dire Birthing Practices and Standards, and in the processes for evaluation thereof. And that these reforms will flow out from the UK and around the globe.

We salute Anne and Graeme Dixon for their combined courage in continuing to work quietly and without any support, for so long, so that Baby Elizabeth’s story could finally be told.

We especially honour the impeccable research done by this broken-hearted Mother who would not let the weight and indifference of a powerful system break her determination to research every facet of what happened to her beautiful child.

Each claim that Anne Dixon makes in this exposé, can be backed up by Anne’s own work from the vast amount of written research and recordings that she has fastidiously compiled during her quarter of a century of dedication to the Truth being finally given the platform, and the public support, that it so patently deserves.

Please share this widely.

Please also leave your message of support and respect for Anne, and to honour Baby Elizabeth’s valuable life. We will ensure she reads every message.

With my thanks and in hope for a far better and safer birthing for our children yet to come

– Liz.

The Notice Of Public Outrage:

In Loving Memory of Elizabeth Dixon (2000–2001) A precious daughter whose life was stolen by negligence, deception, and cover-up. Her voice was silenced, but her truth will not be denied. The Issue Demand for Accountability, Transparency, Justice and Reform in NHS Trusts, NMC, GMC, CQC, Department of Health, *NHS England (in which NHS Improvement was absorbed),* and Associated Bodies Introduction On behalf of Anne and Graeme Dixon, the bereaved parents of Elizabeth Dixon, this notice of public outrage is issued. Elizabeth was unnecessarily born at *32* weeks, endured 11 months of avoidable suffering, and was ultimately murdered through catastrophic failings, unlawful treatment, and systemic deception. For 25 years, the truth has been buried by Frimley Park Hospital, Great Ormond Street Hospital, NHS Hampshire, the NMC, GMC, CQC, *CPS*, Department of Health, NHS Improvement, *NHS* *England* and other complicit bodies including legal corporations, police, NHS staff, social care councils, Naomi House Hospice, Prime Care, *London Cremation Company* journalists, and inquiry leaders. More than 45 individuals are implicated in one of the biggest scandals in NHS history. Section 1: Background Elizabeth was born weighing just 2lb *13oz* and given chemotherapy at 4 weeks old *without any clinical need* or *informed* parental consent. She endured unlawful treatments, all without informed consent, harm, and suffering until her death at 11 months. This was not negligence alone — it was the criminal murder of a vulnerable child. Section 2: Systemic Failures Investigations and reviews, including the NMC Culture Review (2024), confirm a toxic system of bullying, cover-up, and protection of reputations over life. Nationwide, maternity scandals and £27 billion in litigation claims since 2019 show the cost of repeated failures. Elizabeth’s case was the warning ignored. Section 3: Legal Authority This case invokes: Hillsborough Law 2025 – statutory duty of candour and truth. Human Rights Act 1998, Articles 2, 3 & *8.any other articles* ? Prest v Petrodel, UNISON v Lord Chancellor, Beety v NMC (2024) – affirming justice, access to truth, and exposing regulatory failings. Abbasi and another v Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Haastrup v King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust [2025] - affirming Supreme Court, justices Lord Reed (President), Lord Hodge (Deputy President), Lord Briggs, Lord Sales, Lord Stephens “The treatment of patients in public hospitals is a matter of legitimate public interest” and that the medical and other staff of public hospitals are public figures for the purposes of the Convention, with the consequence that the limits of acceptable criticism are wider than in the case of private individuals.” Section 4: Ongoing Harassment For exposing the truth, the Dixon family has endured harassment, intimidation, and obstruction of justice for over two decades — a deliberate attempt to silence and re-traumatise bereaved parents. Section 5: Public Disclosure & Reform Immediate publication of all evidence and reports. Full independent investigation into all implicated institutions and individuals. Enforcement of whistleblower protections. Establishment of a full *statutory* judicial inquiry with powers to compel evidence and *Graeme and Anne Dixon as official witnesses, the parents having been excluded from giving witness testimony both by the police and by the investigation the Department of Health and NHS Improvement set up* Section 6: Redress & Protection Compensation and restorative justice for the Dixon family. Witness protection for bereaved families and whistleblowers. Section 7: Reform Measures Mandatory accountability and whistleblower training. *Individual* Statutory duty to disclose wrongdoing. Independent audits of governance and complaints handling. Section 8: Public Apology A formal apology must be issued by all implicated bodies — NHS Trusts, NMC, GMC, CQC, *Children’s Social Services* , Department of Health, NHS Improvement, and others — acknowledging not just “failures” but the murder, cover-up, and blatant dishonesty. Section 9: Accountability & Oversight Regular public reporting with enforceable timelines. Oversight by international human rights and healthcare watchdogs. Section 10: Signatories This statement is made on behalf of Anne and Graeme Dixon, together with supporters, patients, healthcare workers, and the public. It demands truth, justice, transparency, and systemic reform — so that Elizabeth’s short life of abuse and neglect and needless death mark a turning point, ending cover-ups and protecting all families from such crimes.

A sobering quotation (below) from Emerson, reminds all those who let down Baby Elizabeth and her parents - and possibly many other babies and parents - by being willing to act without integrity or openness or honesty, when things have gone wrong in the Birthing Process in our hospital system:

What does it take to be truly a “success” in life?

To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate the beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson.

You should have done all you could to ensure that Baby Elizabeth survived and thrived. Instead you protected your own reputations, over Life itself.

Now it’s time for you to do the right thing. Honour the Dixons with a sincere apology. Ensure that the Truth is exposed. Ensure that what you have hidden for 25 years is brought to light in a full and independent investigation which results in massive improvements and oversight in the UK Birthing System.