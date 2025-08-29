You can have peace in the midst of the storm because you are not alone. You belong to God.

This man, Shane Christie, of the Highlanders, the All Blacks Sevens, and the Māori All Blacks, was reported on 27 August 2025, in Stuff, as follows:

“His sudden death on Wednesday morning is a suspected suicide”.

This top level, respected rugby star had been questioning the behaviours of those deep within the NZ 'corporate' system of governance. Further, he - like so many other intelligent Kiwis- had many questions about Ardern's jab rollout and the levels of premature Kiwi deaths and injuries from that.

He has also been calling the NZ police to account to do their job with impunity and fairness (not something for which the NZ police are currently known, in the years of Ardern -and since her reign).

In the video he posted - see below - Shane shines with his calm, balanced, manly strength - especially in comparison to those policemen and women who seem so unwilling to front up, to converse and to be questioned in Shane's firm but always respectful way.

He looks strong. The Kiwi cops look weak - as if they're ashamed of their own cowardice in treating such a good man the way they are treating him.

I met with Shane a month ago. He was impressive: calm and clear headed. He knew his purpose, this young Warrior Man.

As a man of deep courage and honour, was not willing to sit by silently while his country of birth was stolen from under him.

On Wednesday this week, the 'News' in legacy media had a story 'ready to go', on his sudden death with the assertion that he was suicidal.

There have also been covens of trolls invading online threads claiming that, in general, retired rugby players 'often' have suicidal ideation because of that sport's high number of head injuries.

The 'News' seems very co-ordinated - with a 'ready to roll out' narrative between legacy media and the trolls. Let's see if the same narrative-line is pushed with equal rapidity, and without room for questioning, by NZ Rugby also.

I say this because the man I met in July 2025 was happy, balanced, calm, resolved, curious, learning, determined, and very mentally and physically fit. He was excited about his path forward. He told me he felt he had a purpose. That is a key issue in this case.

Please can anyone who has further information on Shane's untimely death, contact me on liz.gunn@freenz.org?

Shane

- may your soul now rest in peace,

and the important work which you began so willingly, and so bravely,

be continued by others who have a level of courage that matches your own.

You lived a good and honourable life.

Vale, Shane Christie.

Eddie Lakshman shared this on Facebook:

“My thoughts on Shane Christie .. All our Aroha and condolences to his whanau and friends at this unbelievably sad news. Some will agree and some might disagree with my thoughts, but they’re my thoughts, not yours... Your Ataahua essence will traverse amongst the stars with Mana... Mauri Aroha brother...”

We received this message on Wednesday:

“Hi, I spoke to him for nearly an hour on Monday night. He had plans and was keen to get groups together. I can categorically say he did not seem depressed. We discussed notices to council, and the corruption and fraud. He was going to contact me the next day. He had to go quickly, not sure why. I'm so saddened. He was a legend and making huge strides to expose. Another lady spoke to him on Monday and she said he was upbeat and positive.”

Here is an excerpt from another email sent to me this week which I have permission to publish anonymously:

“I'm a health professional who has training in phone triage and mental health. At no time did I find his mood flat or low when he spoke about being trespassed and assaulted at Nelson Council.



We chatted about the court date that he was given and he seemed upbeat about all he had experienced. If anything, he was speaking about the police in a conciliatory manner and he was empathetic to what the police have to do. We spoke about people we both knew and how to navigate forward with the council. I was watching an interview from a year ago. He stated that if he felt he was worried about his mental health that he would reach out, and that he had a huge support network. Here's the link to the video:

That was not a man who would take his life. He spoke at length about Billy Guyton's suicide and how it's important to reach out. I just don't buy it! I actually woke up feeling unwell before I found out about Shane.



Now I know why.”

Some beautiful images of Shane Christie’s life



- with thanks to Phil Hyde on Facebook for the photo gathering and editing ,

and to the timeless music of Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major: