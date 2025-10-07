Wayne Peters - Digital ID Dystopia and Canada's Truth Frontlines

Founder & host of ‘What’s Up Canada?’, Wayne Peters, updates us on Canada’s escalating censorship, digital ID control mechanisms, church burnings, and migration policies, while also unpacking globalist agendas, community prepping, and the spiritual battle against radical ideologies.

From personal survival stories to universal resistance tactics, this frank exchange calls for local resilience, community building, and determined fortification, over submission to the Orwellian tyrannies.

Wayne is an unreserved patriot - his hat signifies that, as well as giving his eyes protection during the long long hours online which he dedicates to sharing the dark Truth about the globalists’ attempts to bully and belittle and diminish Humanity.

He also offers in his shows, a wide range of crucial advice to all who wish to prepare for the onslaught. ‘What’s Up Canada?’ screens five nights a week:

