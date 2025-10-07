The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
2

Wayne Peters - Digital ID Dystopia and Canada's Truth Frontlines

Oct 07, 2025
3
2
Share

Founder & host of ‘What’s Up Canada?’, Wayne Peters, updates us on Canada’s escalating censorship, digital ID control mechanisms, church burnings, and migration policies, while also unpacking globalist agendas, community prepping, and the spiritual battle against radical ideologies.

From personal survival stories to universal resistance tactics, this frank exchange calls for local resilience, community building, and determined fortification, over submission to the Orwellian tyrannies.

Wayne is an unreserved patriot - his hat signifies that, as well as giving his eyes protection during the long long hours online which he dedicates to sharing the dark Truth about the globalists’ attempts to bully and belittle and diminish Humanity.

He also offers in his shows, a wide range of crucial advice to all who wish to prepare for the onslaught. ‘What’s Up Canada?’ screens five nights a week:

What’s Up Canada Links:

First Interview with Wayne (Feb, 2025):

Wayne Peters - 'What's Up Canada?' Founder

Wayne Peters - 'What's Up Canada?' Founder

FreeNZ and Wayne
·
Feb 19
Read full story

Yuri Bezmenov: The Four Stages of Ideological Subversion (1984):

Affiliates:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 FreeNZ
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture