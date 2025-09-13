“His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.” – Matthew 25:21 KJV

Transcript:

My husband is still here. He's watching over us. I don't remember the last time I slept. I couldn't sleep last night. And... Charlie, baby. Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die, baby. I won't. I promise I'll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing that this nation has ever seen. I promise. Charlie, I love you. I love you, baby. Rest in the arms of our Lord as He blankets you with the words I know your heart always strives to hear. Well done, my good and faithful servant. Whew. When I got home last night... Gigi, our daughter just ran into my arms.

And one of Charlie's greatest talents was his ability, this phenomenal ability to choose great people to follow him. He could always find the ones who could handle any setback. And it's almost like he knew. He just, he could see it in you. Even when you couldn't see it in yourself, you just knew. He knew you could handle it. You thought you only had 5% left and he knew you had 15%. He knew you were ready to go that extra mile even when you didn't. He always challenged people around him to work harder and to be better. He never gave up. And I loved knowing that one of his, one of his mottos was "Never Surrender." So I want to tell you that, that we'll never surrender. We never will. Ever. Ever.

To those who would laugh at, or not even care about, this brutal public assassination of a young man of only 31, who leaves behind a wife he adored and two very young children to their grieving and suffering, here is a message from Benny Johnson. Shame on you. Yours is the greatest tragedy to have lost your humanity.

Click to read article on Daily Telegraph NZ

Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald wrote a short tribute song for Charlie Kirk.

Lyrics: