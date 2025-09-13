Well Done, You Good & Faithful Servant Charlie Kirk
Erika, the wife of Charlie Kirk, reaches out to the millions who are supporting her
“His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.” – Matthew 25:21 KJV
Transcript:
My husband is still here.
He's watching over us.
I don't remember the last time I slept.
I couldn't sleep last night.
And...
Charlie, baby.
Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die, baby.
I won't.
I promise I'll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing that this nation has ever seen.
I promise.
Charlie, I love you.
I love you, baby.
Rest in the arms of our Lord as He blankets you with the words I know your heart always strives to hear.
Well done, my good and faithful servant.
Whew.
When I got home last night...
Gigi, our daughter just ran into my arms.
And one of Charlie's greatest talents was his ability, this phenomenal ability to choose great people to follow him.
He could always find the ones who could handle any setback.
And it's almost like he knew.
He just, he could see it in you.
Even when you couldn't see it in yourself, you just knew.
He knew you could handle it.
You thought you only had 5% left and he knew you had 15%.
He knew you were ready to go that extra mile even when you didn't.
He always challenged people around him to work harder and to be better.
He never gave up.
And I loved knowing that one of his, one of his mottos was "Never Surrender."
So I want to tell you that, that we'll never surrender.
We never will.
Ever.
Ever.
To those who would laugh at, or not even care about, this brutal public assassination of a young man of only 31, who leaves behind a wife he adored and two very young children to their grieving and suffering, here is a message from Benny Johnson. Shame on you. Yours is the greatest tragedy to have lost your humanity.
Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald wrote a short tribute song for Charlie Kirk.
Lyrics:
Shot down and he was barely 31.
Another woke coward took a life with a gun.
He left behind a wife and a daughter and a son.
All he did was try to speak for all of us.
And I'm so tired of the hatred and the narratives.
The patriots ain't dangerous woke people are the terrorists.
They shot and killed the father, send a message to Americans.
They ain't gonna stop until they bury us.
Dear Charlie, I don't know if you can see us now.
But if heaven has a window I sure hope you're looking down.
'Cause we ain't going quiet, we gonna scream your name loud.
And you're gone but I swear to God that we gon' make you proud.
We ain't backing off or giving up, I'll preach what you taught me.
They may have killed a soldier but that man had an army.
This is far more deep than some political parties.
And you can't kill freedom so this one is for Charlie.
This ain't the America that all our parents love.
but good men try thinking making it great.
Pray that God will take care of us, the system is failing us
when good men die for the things that they say
And I can't just be quiet.
So I gotta be brave, 'cause this is America,
lately it's scaring us,
but one good man can change it all in a day.
Love to his wonderful family ❤️