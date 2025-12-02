Whistleblower Barry Young & Liz Gunn Speak To Maria Zeee

New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young returns to court on December 11, and the outcome could determine whether anyone in the Commonwealth is allowed to expose government wrongdoing.

His case has become a global test of transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to the truth.

Young was the sole administrator of New Zealand’s pay-per-dose vaccination database. When he saw a sharp rise in deaths following COVID vaccination, he released anonymized data with zero personal identifiers because the public deserved answers.

Analysts like Steve Kirsch said the data showed one death per 1,000 doses, while others warned the real toll may be far higher. For doing this, Young was raided, arrested, and dragged through nearly two years of legal warfare.

Now prosecutors want to deny him whistleblower status by saying he lacked “expert credentials,” even though their own expert never examined the full dataset. If they win, it becomes a model for silencing whistleblowers worldwide.

Watch the full report to see why December 11 could change everything.