Whistleblower: Government & Banks Offshoring Your Data to Overseas Contractors

Drawing from his experience at Health New Zealand and also a major bank, Barry Young describes how vast amounts of sensitive data are routinely offshored to overseas contractors - often from India - who are granted full administrative access.

Barry’s own vaccine-related Dataset is extremely low-risk compared to a Banks full personal records which include home addresses and personal finances.

“The data that I had was worthless because it didn’t have any identifiable information in it. No email addresses, telephone numbers, no physical addresses, nothing like that.”

A stark warning about data sovereignty, privacy, and the real origins of many “hacks” in New Zealand 🇳🇿.

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Barry Young’s Court Case is July 28, 2026 at 2.15pm at the Wellington District Court - Please come to support if you can.

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