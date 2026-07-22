Whistleblower: Government & Banks Offshoring Your Data to Overseas Contractors

Drawing from his experience at Health New Zealand and also a major bank, Barry Young describes how vast amounts of sensitive data are routinely offshored to overseas contractors - often from India - who are granted full administrative access.
Barry’s own vaccine-related Dataset is extremely low-risk compared to a Banks full personal records which include home addresses and personal finances.
“The data that I had was worthless because it didn’t have any identifiable information in it. No email addresses, telephone numbers, no physical addresses, nothing like that.”
A stark warning about data sovereignty, privacy, and the real origins of many “hacks” in New Zealand 🇳🇿.
Barry Young’s Court Case is July 28, 2026 at 2.15pm at the Wellington District Court - Please come to support if you can.
Clip transcript:
“Never trust the government.
Never?
Never.
The founding fathers of America knew that.
They knew it.
I know on my previous employment at a bank and even at Health New Zealand there is a lot of data which goes missing, which just goes out the door.
And they they justify it by calling it data like they’ve got all this technology, Hadoop, internet of things.
It’s basically they they divulge everything, this huge amount of data.
So they give it to data scientists, they call them data scientists, say a special role.
Most of these people are contractors from India 🇮🇳 who may or may not be qualified, but I know they’re given access to everything.
They get the same role as me, they get the same rights as me, the database administrator, the top level access because they need it to see all the data so that they can then slice it and dice it and analyse it.
But a lot of that data [is] offshored.
So all these breaches that you get on your phone, like Kiwibank’s been hacked or whatever, you’ve got to be careful about giving your password...
All that comes from them.
It’s Kiwibank and BNZ, ANZ, all the same.
All the data hacks are from internal contractors offshore in the data.
[As] so [with] the government, exactly the same.
They have all this data, data warehouses, you name it, all everyone’s health details, all that sort of stuff.
There will be contractors in there from overseas who will have access to everything and they will easily be able to take that data and send it wherever the hell they want.
And it’s all about money.
They’re (databases) a very valuable resource.
The data that I had was worthless because it didn’t have any identifiable information in it.
No email addresses, telephone numbers, no physical addresses, nothing like that.
It’s just financial, just numbers.
The only thing it had were the names and dates of birth, dates of death.
That was it.
... Pretty much nothing.
You can see obituaries online. You can get that information anyway.”