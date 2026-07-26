Barry Young Full Interview: The Database, the Death Clusters & the Fight to Be Recognised as a Whistleblower

An Urgent Request to All New Zealanders Who Value the Truth:

We at FreeNZ have been subject to extreme censorship on stories that expose obfuscation and deviousness within our Government bureaucracy.

This story exposes both of these things, hiding and deception and, quite possibly, criminality.

Please download this interview onto your own system in case the censors try to take it down.

Please share it as widely as you can across New Zealand and around the world, in order to protect the Truth that Barry Young has been trying to share with Kiwis for almost three years.

We need this story to gain big momentum online, to “encourage” the New Zealand Government, and our Judiciary, to do the right and honourable thing in declaring Barry Young a ‘Whistleblower’ who falls within the clear purview of the Protected Disclosures Act.

Once Barry is declared a ‘Whistleblower’, We The People can have full access to the crucial evidence in the People’s Data, that shows that the covid bioweapon shot caused Excess Deaths in New Zealand.

This statistical evidence can then be upheld as valid grounds to justify the withdrawal of all mRNA Gene Altering Technologies from biomedical use in New Zealand, and around the world.

We who want to leave a better world for our children’s children, are all in this together. We need to combine to support the brave Whistleblower Barry Young in his courageous efforts to bring the Truth to Light.

Thank you for sharing this everywhere and, if you can, for turning up at Wellington’s District Court on 28 July from 2:15pm onwards to register your clear support for Barry.

If you cannot make it to Wellington please turn up to your local Courthouse with placards carrying messages of support for Barry Young being declared a Whistleblower.

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Here is the summary of this interview:

In this landmark full interview, Barry Young - the senior Oracle DBA who built New Zealand’s COVID pay-per-dose vaccination database - tells his complete story.

Fully supportive of the rollout at the beginning, he describes how he began seeing statistically impossible clusters of deaths linked to the same sites and days, including walk-in centres across all age groups.

After making a protected disclosure to Health New Zealand’s executive leadership team, he faced swift retaliation: an armed police raid, physical injury, and years of legal warfare.

Barry details the burying of key evidence, the Crown’s refusal to show the data to the judge, the personal anguish of carrying the knowledge for years, the colossal financial incentives of $30–35 per shot, and why the case ultimately boils down to one simple question - is he a whistleblower or not?

He ends with a direct appeal to Winston Peters and a message of resolve: “Either way, we’re going to win.”

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