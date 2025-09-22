Andrew Bridgen - UK’s Hidden Migration Crisis: Secret Flights Exposed

Andrew Bridgen reveals previously undisclosed information that chartered flights are bringing migrants into the United Kingdom from Syria and Gaza, using Manchester Airport to bypass standard passport controls.

Andrew also discusses the unexpected cancellation of his speech at the recent September 13 London March, the troubling state of UK policing, and the looming threat of Digital IDs to usher in the globalists’ Agenda 2030, to which he urges a united resistance if we wish to maintain freedom for our children’s generation.

Links:

- To contribute to Andrew’s legal case against Matt Hancock: https://abridgen.uk/fund-my-work/

- Andrew Bridgen on X/Twitter - https://x.com/ABridgen