Peter Mac Isaac - Canada's Rapid Collapse In The Face Of Globalist Takeover

In this raw catch-up from New Zealand to Canada’s East Coast, Peter Mac Isaac exposes to Liz Gunn the full horror of Justin Trudeau’s legacy: mass immigration, crippling debt, and latterly, WEF puppet Mark Carney’s engineered economic crash.

From Rothschild banking scams to digital ID traps, firearm grabs, and rapidly-developing underground economies, this discussion unpacks the United Nations’ Marxist-globalist Agenda 2030 playbook of ‘control’.

It also offers salutary notes of hope and resilience in the face of this would-be tyranny - with advice on practical steps for you and your loved ones to prepare now, to resist the coming coercive and bullying edicts, and to at all times reclaim and stand proudly for your God-given freedom.

There is one tiny but powerful word that the globalists fear when it is spoken in unison by millions around the globe. That word is “NO!”

And now, at this point in our human journey, it is THAT word which we must all be willing to say to these globalist puppet governments when they seek to force us into a Digital ID. If you stand up on no other issue in your life, make your refusal of Digital ID the one issue on which you totally refuse to be manipulated, bullied or coerced.

Make your “NO!” loud, proud, and fearless.

Then, and only then, will this co-ordinated WEF globalist bullying crumble into the forgotten dust of History where it belongs.

Buy Peter’s book: The Redneck Conservative: How Conservatives Are Made for the unfiltered blueprint

Open Source Ecology

SAS Survival Manual

Former KGB Agent, Yuri Bezmenov, Warns America About Socialist Subversion:

