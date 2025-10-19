As part of the larger worldwide pushback against what is now seen by millions of aware people as ‘The Climate Change Rort’, we speak to Bronwyn Holm, Ginger, and Tanya about the blatant government overreach and bullying on display with the Fire Ant Eradication Programme in southeast Queensland., Australia.



Ginger and Tanya discuss the government’s forced and unnecessary application of toxic chemicals on farming properties, despite there being zero evidence of fire ant presence on these rural lands.



The toxins are poured on to the land by the overweening and cruelly indifferent bureaucratic enforcers, who have been given vast powers to behave in tyrannical ways by the WEF puppet politicians.



The poisons end up causing widespread environmental damage, the suffering deaths of family pets, as well as serious harm to the health of the farmers who find their lands invaded- and their rights as owners of private land completely over-ruled and ignored.



There is no upside to this poisoning of Australian farming land, but rather, a wide array of agonising downsides from the brutal programme of poisoning of insects, animals, earth, waterways, and humans. There is not even a clear body of evidence that this supposed “pest control” programme is actually working to reduce the fire ant population.



However it is putting many farmers under such added stress that they are breaking down under the strain of the bullying by bureaucrats, and are starting to abandon the farming lifestyle altogether - which then in turn puts food production supply lines under great stress, causing a rise in food costs to Australians already struggling to feed their families.



Included in this widespread discussion about the current intentional globalist cull of farmers, and the manufactured ‘food provision and cost crisis’, is a clarion call for Affidavits- sworn statements of truths of the suffering by Australian farmers - and other tangible evidence about the failures of this pest control scourge, from all farmers who are sick of being pushed around and who want to join up to offer a strong challenge to the Fire Ant Programme.



What is happening in Queensland is part of a much larger picture of unprecedented global government cruelty to our valuable farmers, especially in Western countries.



It’s also part of the Marxist Agenda 2030, from the UN, which has a plan to bring The People to our knees through famine and war and societal division, in order that they can usher in fully digital ID and control, as well as centralised financial control of the human race that they aim to treat like second class citizens of the world, in just the same way that has been done in China.



The People of Australia are called instead to stand together, and to stage collective action, now, against their globalist government, to protect Australia’s land and the food security - for which farmers are needed in vast numbers.



When Australians stand up and push back on this unacceptable bullying of farmers, using fabricated ‘excuses’ like the imagined ‘Fire Ant Problem’, then the world will follow suit.



Please Australia, stand with your farmers and join them, and farmers we ask you all to be united, fearless, and outspoken in your stance against the thoroughly discredited - but highly propagandised - Climate Change Con.

Links:

[Book] Silent Spring by Rachel Carson

- https://www.penguin.com.au/books/silent-spring-9780141184944

Stop the toxic fire ant program Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/444909177952083/

Fire Ant Treatment Alternatives Page:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558532321900