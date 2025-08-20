Defending Australia: Unmasking Threats to Land, Whales, and Communities

In this powerful interview, Liz Gunn hosts Martine, Michael, and Bronwyn to expose the alarming threats facing Australia’s environment, communities, and sovereignty.



Martine, an environmental scientist and radio host, details the catastrophic impact of offshore wind turbines on marine ecosystems, particularly in Western Australia’s Whale Birthing Zones, where electromagnetic fields and toxic materials like PFAS endanger both endemic species and fishing communities.



Martine articulately reveals how foreign corporations, backed by craven and weak Australian government policies, are prioritising profit over environmental protection, bypassing precautionary measures, and threatening food security.



Michael, a publican from the small Queensland town of Toobeah, shares his community’s struggle against a Native Title land grab that has simply handed 95% of their town to an ‘Aboriginal corporation’ with no local ties, thereby exposing a broader agenda to erode local control, and wipe out intergenerational cultural heritage under the guise of a manufactured and dictated version of faked and forced ‘Reconciliation’.

Bronwyn connects these issues to the globalist framework of Agenda 2030 and the UN’s Sendai Framework, which she argues are driving biosecurity zones and land grabs to relocate people into “Smart Cities’ (remember the ‘S’ in ‘Smart' stands for “Surveillance”). This UN-driven, relentless ‘herding’ of country people into Smart Cities, strips Australian farmers and country residents of their land, their property rights and their ability to insure.

All three Australians in this informative discussion, highlight the coordinated assaults on Australian freedom, from stifled free speech, to the erosion of traditional farming and fishing industries. This is against the backdrop of corporate and global interests gobbling up and exploiting Australia’s resources.



What is going on in Australia can be seen in other Western nations and especially now in New Zealand and in Canada and the United Kingdom.

This discussion is a rallying cry for Australian and Kiwi - and world - unity, urging those who despise the globalist greed, and their inhumane Agenda 2030 goals, to stand together, to harness the Anzac Spirit here in the Antipodes, and to fight back against these divisive, destructive policies. We must stand up in our millions, everywhere, to protect our land, culture, and future generations.

Join the conversation, with your own thread comments below, and support the efforts of these three Australian heroes in reclaiming local control and preserving the beauty and uniqueness of The Australian environment, as an example of what can be done when bravery is the guiding light.

