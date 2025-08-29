The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

The Power Of Saying NO with Hypnotherapist Kymberley Carter-Paige

Episode Six Of Our Psychological Wellbeing Series
Aug 29, 2025
2
3
Transcript

In Episode 6, Rapid Transformational Therapist & Coach Kymberley Carter-Paige explores the strength in saying "No" when it comes to building our own internal power and sense of agency.

Kym also emphasises the vital role pets play in our homes, offering unconditional love and acceptance during challenging times.

“Children are quite good at saying no. We lose that ability as we get older because we become the people-pleaser.

– Where does that come from, people pleasing? What is that?

Well, a lot of it is when you're brought up being told to be polite, to be friendly, to be a good girl. But then at what point do you be a good girl when there's abuse? And again, that's hard for children when an uncle, someone they know, is doing something that doesn't feel right, but they don't want to be rude and say no.

So again, we really need to teach our children that in some instances, you're absolutely right to say no. And where those boundaries are, because we just assume they would know, but they don't.

So it's, again, saying your body autonomy, you have to say no - if anybody wants to go anywhere near there, it is always a no.

– And that includes jabs.

– Yes.”

For more information please visit Kymberley Carter-Paige's website

Kymberley's website

Ep. 1:

Kymberley Carter-Paige - Anxiety and Trauma Hypnotherapy Specialist

Kymberley Carter-Paige - Anxiety and Trauma Hypnotherapy Specialist

FreeNZ
·
Jun 12
Read full story

Ep. 2:

Breaking Free from Subconscious Control with Kymberley Carter-Paige

Breaking Free from Subconscious Control with Kymberley Carter-Paige

FreeNZ
·
Jun 19
Read full story

Ep. 3:

Reclaiming Your Conscious Power with Kymberley Carter-Paige

Reclaiming Your Conscious Power with Kymberley Carter-Paige

FreeNZ
·
Jun 29
Read full story

Ep.4:

Dealing with Modern Stressors with Kymberley Carter-Paige

Dealing with Modern Stressors with Kymberley Carter-Paige

FreeNZ
·
Jul 22
Read full story

Ep.5:

Agenda 2030 and the Family: A Hypnotherapist’s Perspective with Kymberley Carter-Paige

Agenda 2030 and the Family: A Hypnotherapist’s Perspective with Kymberley Carter-Paige

FreeNZ
·
Aug 26
Read full story

