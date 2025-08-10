Bronwyn Holm speaks about the key takeaways from her recent article on a specific pillar of Agenda 2030 - The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030 - which aims to take away our private property rights through local council bureaucratic overreach.

Below is the full writeup provided by Bronwyn.

“The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030 is a non-binding international agreement adopted by UN member states - including Australia - to guide disaster risk management globally.

It focuses on reducing disaster risks (like bushfires, floods, pandemics, etc.) to protect lives, livelihoods, and property.”

What is the Sendai Framework?

Adopted by the UN in March 2015 in Sendai, Japan.

Aims to reduce disaster risk and loss of lives, homes, infrastructure, and the environment.

Covers both natural hazards (like storms, droughts, fires) and human-made disasters (like industrial accidents or biological threats).

It focuses on four key priorities:

Understanding risk - using data, science, and communication to assess hazards.

Strengthening governance - national and local policies, laws, and institutions.

Investing in resilience - infrastructure, land use, emergency services.

Improving preparedness - early warning systems, community plans, recovery frameworks.

What Does It Mean for Your Home or Property Rights?

Here’s where it gets concerning - especially for property owners:

Key implications:

Local councils and governments may rezone or restrict your land (e.g. declare it flood/fire-prone) based on “disaster risk,” and claim it aligns with the Sendai Framework.

Biosecurity or disaster powers might be extended using Sendai-aligned policies to justify actions like:

Forced relocation

Compulsory land acquisition

Destruction of property deemed “unsafe”

Barriers to rebuilding after disaster unless you meet strict criteria

You might lose autonomy over rebuilding or land use after a declared disaster or in a designated “risk zone.”

Meaning you will lose your property.

For Renters, it means the owners lose the property where you live.

Important Note: The Sendai Framework itself is not law - but Australian governments plan to use it to justify domestic policy changes, including:

State disaster legislation

Emergency management powers

Biosecurity measures

Housing development limits

What Are Your Rights?

You still own your home and land unless it is forcibly acquired under state or federal legislation.

If affected by rezoning, forced acquisition, or development bans, you may have legal rights to: