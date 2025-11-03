Digital ID: Your Future Is At Stake - Say NO

A hard-hitting discussion on why every man & woman must reject Digital ID immediately to avoid total financial, travel and life control. We cover programmable money, social-credit slavery, Italy’s recent strike against the EU 2026 Digital wallet mandate, the 60-day cash-only challenge at Solari.com, and why this is the hill to die on before the digital prison walls close.
Links:
- The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid (Article)
- The Solari 60-Day Cash Challenge
- “The Deer’s Cry”:
- The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire | The Secret World of Finance:
- Opening monologue: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1984924505706275184?s=46&t=Ybt3wmfYV-vipg0bg_PVJA
Opening music attribution: ‘The Long Dark’ by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
