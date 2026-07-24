Barry Young Case: No Personal Data Released - And the Actual Charges Reveal Everything

In this clarifying clip, the New Zealand whistleblower stresses a critical point that is often misunderstood: in three years, not a single New Zealander’s personal details have ever been revealed, and he never released anything personal.

The actual charges have nothing to do with Barry’s Protected Disclosure.

Instead, he faces a charge of “unlawful access to a computer system” for accessing a Health New Zealand computer and downloading a file onto another Health New Zealand computer - while employed as Health New Zealand’s (Te Whatu Ora) database administrator.

In other words, he is being prosecuted for the routine backups and exports that formed a normal part of his daily work.

The broader evidence about the vaccine data came later and is not related to the charge itself.

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A stark illustration of how the case has been framed from the very beginning.

Clip Transcript:

“We need to emphasise in three years no New Zealanders personal details have been revealed. Well, I never released anything. Not one thing. Many, many people don’t realise the charges, the actual charges, the wording and the dates are important, do not relate to the release or divulgence or leak or drop or anything like that. Nothing to do with the charges. The charges are unlawful access to a computer system. And if you look at the wording of the charges, the particulars, it says Mr Young accessed a computer, which was a Health New Zealand computer, downloaded a file onto a Health New Zealand computer while he was working as a database administrator for Health New Zealand. So the charges are basically, I was doing my job. That’s what I did every single day at Health New Zealand. I was making backups and exports all the time. And that’s what they’ve charged me with. So if you look at it on that background, it’s like, how are you charging me? What’s the crime? I did my job, I copied a file onto my Health New Zealand laptop computer. That’s it. That’s all you’ve got. So the evidence, all of that stuff comes later, but it’s not related to the charge itself.”

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