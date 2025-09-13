The Global Midwifery Crisis: Insights from Victoria Rixon and Aku Huia Kaimanawa Midwives

The UK’s Victoria Rixon a former midwife and whistleblower, alongside experienced New Zealand midwives Brenda and Anne of the Aku Huia Kaimanawa Midwives Collective, discuss the alarming medicalisation of birth, the loss of midwifery autonomy, and the impact of mandates and often unnecessary interventions on women and babies.



There is an increasing societal awareness of the erosion of Natural Birth practices, which stems from a sharp - but seldom highlighted - rise in cesarean rates. How many new mothers are starting to question the lack of choice for their initial birthing experience? The richness of options that was there in the 1980’s is being cut down and limited without our mothers and grandmothers having input into what will most benefit and help the mothers yet to come into their child bearing years.



There is also a widespread concern, especially from the last five years, over vaccine incentives from the Medical Cartel - into which Midwifery has been drawn by both threats, and the ‘incentives’ of payments to those practitioners who realise that encouraging injections during pregnancy is lucrative, even while the dangers from it are still poorly explained and even more lacking in ongoing and fastidious research.



This rich discussion draws from the decades of experience and the wisdom of the two New Zealand midwives, while comparing and contrasting their experiences with the intensity and shocks to their UK counterpart, Victoria, as she outlines her times in midwifery in the NIH system that is unquestionably in an unstoppable decline.

These women care deeply for the mothers they have helped, and for the babies they have birthed.



They offer their courage to share the unpalatable truths about the current fallen Birth systems, which are eerily similar in both countries, with many of the same problems. They also tell their personal stories, in order to advocate for a far better version of ‘Informed Choice’, as well as Sovereignty, in Human Childbirth.

For more information and support - including for our UK viewers - please visit the Aku Huia Kaimanawa Midwives Collective website:

Victoria Rixon on X/Twitter

NZ Maternity Services Consumer Council website:

Maternity Services Consumer Council FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/MaternityServicesConsumerCouncil/