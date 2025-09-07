Subscribe
Dr. Joseph Sansone on Dr. Francis Boyle’s Death and The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act
Ensure that Dr. Sansone's bill is passed into law in your country
19 hrs ago
August 2025
Vale, Shane Christie
Rest In Peace
Aug 29
The Power Of Saying NO with Hypnotherapist Kymberley Carter-Paige
Episode Six Of Our Psychological Wellbeing Series
Aug 29
Netherlands Court Case Exposes Covid Collusion
Sasha Latypova and Jim Ferguson On The Vaccine Trial That Could Trigger Nuremburg 2.0
Aug 28
Freedom Train International: Canada on Fire - Exposing Climate Lockdowns
Discussion with Peter R Mac Isaac, Andrew Bridgen & Craig Kelly | 24th August 2025
Aug 26
Agenda 2030 and the Family: A Hypnotherapist’s Perspective with Kymberley Carter-Paige
Episode Five with the Anxiety & Trauma Hypnotherapist
Aug 26
Defending Australia: Unmasking Threats to Land, Whales, and Communities
With independent journalist Martine Shepherd, pub owner Michael Offerdahl & Earthfood founder Bronwyn Holm
Aug 20
Andrew Bridgen & Craig Kelly: Defying Globalist Censorship and the Urgent Fight for Free Speech
For the first time, Australian parliamentarian Craig Kelly, meets former UK parliamentarian Andrew Bridgen.
Aug 11
How To Deal With Excessive Bureaucracy
It's time to start playing them at their own game.
Aug 11
The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030
How this will affect our Private Property Rights, with Bronwyn Holm
Aug 10
Bronwyn Holm & Environmental Scientist: Building Healthy Soil Biome
Founder of Earthfood - which is not yet "allowed" into New Zealand
Aug 9
Craig Kelly: Australia’s Slide into a One-Party State
Attend Craig's Sydney Protest on 13th Sept, 2025 Against E-Safety Karen & Digital ID Implementation
Aug 6
