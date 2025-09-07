The FreeNZ Editorial

August 2025

Vale, Shane Christie
Rest In Peace
9
The Power Of Saying NO with Hypnotherapist Kymberley Carter-Paige
Episode Six Of Our Psychological Wellbeing Series
2
15:37
Netherlands Court Case Exposes Covid Collusion
Sasha Latypova and Jim Ferguson On The Vaccine Trial That Could Trigger Nuremburg 2.0
18
1:56:06
Freedom Train International: Canada on Fire - Exposing Climate Lockdowns
Discussion with Peter R Mac Isaac, Andrew Bridgen & Craig Kelly | 24th August 2025
2
1:00:22
Agenda 2030 and the Family: A Hypnotherapist’s Perspective with Kymberley Carter-Paige
Episode Five with the Anxiety & Trauma Hypnotherapist
18:42
Defending Australia: Unmasking Threats to Land, Whales, and Communities
With independent journalist Martine Shepherd, pub owner Michael Offerdahl & Earthfood founder Bronwyn Holm
6
1:59:10
Andrew Bridgen & Craig Kelly: Defying Globalist Censorship and the Urgent Fight for Free Speech
For the first time, Australian parliamentarian Craig Kelly, meets former UK parliamentarian Andrew Bridgen.
13
2:11:56
How To Deal With Excessive Bureaucracy
It's time to start playing them at their own game.
5
The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030
How this will affect our Private Property Rights, with Bronwyn Holm
8
36:12
Bronwyn Holm & Environmental Scientist: Building Healthy Soil Biome
Founder of Earthfood - which is not yet "allowed" into New Zealand
4
1:08:23
Craig Kelly: Australia’s Slide into a One-Party State
Attend Craig's Sydney Protest on 13th Sept, 2025 Against E-Safety Karen & Digital ID Implementation
2
1:48:27
